FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Wilson High School Class of 1990 honored late football coach Walter English with its inaugural motorcycle ride to Myrtle Beach Friday morning.

English, who coached football at Wilson, died of cancer on Dec. 10, 1988. The bikers, many clothed in purple and gold, were escorted by Florence police and former coaches, students, and players, gathered downtown to start the ride.

News13 photo: Taylor Ford

News13 photo: Taylor Ford

News13 photo: Taylor Ford

News13 photo: Taylor Ford

News13 photo: Taylor Ford

News13 photo: Taylor Ford

John Hicks, one of English’s former students/players, started the bike ride and dedicated it to English as a part of Wilson High School’s homecoming. The plan is to make it an annual event.

A thousand dollars was pledged to the athletic department at Wilson High School. English was all about “athletics and education” his daughter, Alexandria English, said.