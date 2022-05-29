FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Wilson High School football player died Sunday morning in a “senseless crime,” according to Coach Rodney Mooney.
“My heart is shattered, angry, hurt and confused,” Mooney said in a tweet.
The team did not identify the player.
“I’m tired of the senseless crimes that take place in our black communities and the excuses used to justify them,” Mooney said in a tweet. “At no point should a life be taken, especially a teenage life.”
News13 is working to learn more about the crime and the name of the player who died. Count on us for updates.