FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly arguing with another person and firing a gun during the argument, police said.

According to the spokesperson with the department, the shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. Police said they were called out to the 700 block of W. Dixie Street in regard to a discharged firearm.

Amy Delores Williamson was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, discharging a firearm in the city limits, pointing and presenting a handgun, and felony possession of a firearm, according to police.

Williamson was a transported to the Florence County Detention Center where she remains in custody after receiving an $18,000 surety bond.