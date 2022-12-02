FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said.

Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

No one was hurt in the Oct. 10 shooting at the On The Go store at 3011 Alligator Road, police said. Officers responded to the store at about 9:50 p.m. and determined that a male victim and three female suspects had gotten into an argument inside the store.

Police said the argument spilled over into the parking lot where shots were fired into the victim’s vehicle as he drove away. According to police, investigators think Henry was reportedly supplied the gun used in the shooting.

Henry was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Friday after posting a $100,000 surety bond, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.