FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly shot into a car after an argument Sunday at an apartment in Florence, according to police.
Monica Anissa Faust, 32, of Florence, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive and learned that Faust had allegedly shot at a person who was walking away from another person’s truck after an argument, police said.
Faust was allegedly arguing with a person in another vehicle, police said.
Faust was located in the parking lot and allegedly has a pistol when she was taken into custody, according to police.
She posted a $40,000 bond and was released on Monday from the Florence County Detention Center, according to police.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.