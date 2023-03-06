FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly shot into a car after an argument Sunday at an apartment in Florence, according to police.

Monica Anissa Faust, 32, of Florence, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive and learned that Faust had allegedly shot at a person who was walking away from another person’s truck after an argument, police said.

Faust was allegedly arguing with a person in another vehicle, police said.

Faust was located in the parking lot and allegedly has a pistol when she was taken into custody, according to police.

She posted a $40,000 bond and was released on Monday from the Florence County Detention Center, according to police.