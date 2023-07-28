FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police arrested a woman Friday after hitting a pedestrian pushing a vehicle out of the road and leaving the scene.

The incident happened Monday at about 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Hoffmeyer Road and Foxtail Lane in Florence, according to police.

Police said the victim sustained multiple severe injuries but is in stable condition.

Nita Matthews is charged with hit and run involving great bodily injury and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

According to online booking records, no bond has been set for Matthews.

