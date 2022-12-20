FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 37-year-old woman who has health problems that could put her in danger, Florence police said.
Kayla Brazell was reported missing by a family member, police said. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 205 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or
to email therman@cityofflorence.com.
