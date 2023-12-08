FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday afternoon for a deadly 2019 shooting in Florence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Measha Jaquetta Joyner of Columbia was convicted on a manslaughter charge, Clements said.

The deadly shooting happened at a Florence night club located at North Coit Street and Sumter Street in Florence. The woman died two days after the shooting.