Florence’s highest rated restaurants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Hungry in the Pee Dee? Check out one of these highest rated restaurants in Florence.

We’ve compiled a list of the most beloved in Florence, according to Yelp.

Preference was given to locally owned businesses or regional chains. Restaurants had to have at least 50 Yelp reviews to qualify for the list, as of the time of publication.

Here are the highest rated restaurants in Florence, according to Yelp:

Julia Belle’s

Location: 2106-50 W. Lucas St.

Four and a half stars out of 374 reviews

Julia Belle’s has come a long way since it started in an old mule barn. The restaurant offers classic Southern food, and reviewers love the fried chicken, sweet potato fries and fresh salmon. “The chicken was so crispy and juicy,” a visitor wrote on Yelp, “I was blown away.”

Tubb’s Shrimp & Fish Co.

Location: 1500 Second Loop Rd.

Four and a half stars out of 554 reviews

Users praised the seafood that can be grilled, broiled or fried. The homemade french fries are described as creamy on the inside, and crispy on the outsider. One person said, “The seafood was cooked perfectly, still moist and just done.”

Wholly Smokin’ Downtown

Location: 150 S. Dargan St.

Four and a half stars out of 353 reviews

Stop in to get to know people “over plates of barbecue and shared smiles.” Visitors touted the beer selection and the downtown location, stating that the restaurant has large portions that are “well seasoned” and “melt in your mouth.”

King Jefe Taco Bar

Location: 134 S. Irby St.

Four and a half stars out of 178 reviews

Try a unique combination of sushi, margaritas and queso that “can’t be missed.” Users referred to the taco bar as a “small space with big taste,” and said that “the sushi is as good as the tacos.”

Rebel Pie

Location: 804-C 2nd Loop Rd.

Four and a half stars out of 62 reviews

Rebel Pie self describes itself as “artisan alternative” to frozen grocery store pizzas. The restaurant sources as many local ingredients as possible, doesn’t add sugar in its dough and bakes its pizza in an oven imported from Italy. One reviewer wrote, “The pizza was absolutely outstanding and we consider ourselves pizza snobs.”

Town Hall

101 W. Evans St.

Four and a half stars out of 111 reviews

Yelp users love everything about Town Hall, from the date night ambiance, to the drinks, to the Southern classics and desserts. “This was one of the best meals I’ve had in a REALLY long time,” a reviewer said.

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Location: 842 Woody Jones Blvd.

Four and a half stars out of 126 reviews

Craving cheese dip? Try Margarita’s. Yelp users describe the warm and crisp chips as delicious and fresh, and said the restaurant has “the best guacamole in town.”

Stefano’s

Location: 2600 S. Irby St.

Four stars out of 107 reviews

According to customers, the Italian restaurant has “eclairs and cannoli that could make Al Capone smile.” It’s described as being like “you’re in New York. Best Italian around. Service was better than your Nonie’s house.”

Victors

Location: 126 W. Evans St.

Four stars out of 180 reviews

Victors, located inside Hotel Florence, has a full bar, a “pitch perfect” atmosphere and fine dining on Tuesdays through Saturdays. “The seasons and sides were fantastic,” a reviewer wrote. “The meats were cooked to perfect temperatures.”

1720 Burger Bar

Location: 850 Woody Jones Blvd.

Four stars out of 277 reviews

1720 Burger Bar’s menu includes craft burgers, craft beer, wings and handspun milkshakes. Reviewers especially love the fried brownies and Top Gun burger. “The best service I’ve ever had,” one Yelp user commented. “Every food I got was amazing.”