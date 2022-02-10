Florence’s most reviewed restaurants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Prep your palettes, Florence foodies.

Want to know which restaurants are the most reviewed in the city? We’ve gathered a list of the eateries that have been commented on the most, according to Yelp.

The list below includes the restaurants with the most reviews, not the highest rated businesses.

Rating numbers are accurate, as of the time of publication. Preference was given to locally owned businesses and regional chains.

Here are the most reviewed restaurants in Florence, according to Yelp:

Tubb’s Shrimp & Fish Co.

Location: 1500 Second Loop Rd.

Four and a half stars out of 554 reviews

Users praised the seafood that can be grilled, broiled or fried. The homemade french fries are described as creamy on the inside, and crispy on the outsider. One person said, “The seafood was cooked perfectly, still moist and just done.”

Julia Belle’s

Location: 2106-50 W. Lucas St.

Four and a half stars out of 374 reviews

Julia Belle’s has come a long way since it started in an old mule barn. The restaurant offers classic Southern food, and reviewers love the fried chicken, sweet potato fries and fresh salmon. “The chicken was so crispy and juicy,” a visitor wrote on Yelp, “I was blown away.”

Wholly Smokin’ Downtown

Location: 150 S. Dargan St.

Four and a half stars out of 353 reviews

Stop in to get to know people “over plates of barbecue and shared smiles.” Visitors touted the beer selection and the downtown location, stating that the restaurant has large portions that are “well seasoned” and “melt in your mouth.”

Red Bone Alley

Location: 1903 W. Palmetto St.

Three and a half stars out of 288 reviews

The restaurant has a short menu, a play area for kids, pool tables, arcade games and live music on the weekends. “It’s an extremely cool theme,” a reviewer wrote. “It’s like eating outside, but inside.”

1720 Burger Bar

Location: 850 Woody Jones Blvd.

Four stars out of 277 reviews

1720 Burger Bar’s menu includes craft burgers, craft beer, wings and handspun milkshakes. Reviewers especially love the fried brownies and Top Gun burger. “The best service I’ve ever had,” one Yelp user commented. “Every food I got was amazing.”

Fatz Southern Kitchen

Location: 2007 W. Lucas St.

Three and a half stars out of 224 reviews

Fatz has the “best fried green tomatoes and grits around,” according to reviews. Visitors described it as a classic Southern experience, with tasty items for the price point.

Victors

Location: 126 W. Evans St.

Four stars out of 180 reviews

Victors, located inside Hotel Florence, has a full bar, a “pitch perfect” atmosphere and fine dining on Tuesdays through Saturdays. “The seasons and sides were fantastic,” a reviewer wrote. “The meats were cooked to perfect temperatures.”

King Jefe Taco Bar

Location: 134 S. Irby St.

Four and a half stars out of 178 reviews

Try a unique combination of sushi, margaritas and queso that “can’t be missed.” Users referred to the taco bar as a “small space with big taste,” and said that “the sushi is as good as the tacos.”

Percy & Willie’s Food and Spirits

Location: 130 Dunbarton Dr.

Three stars out of 146 reviews

“Great menu, friendly staff and pleasant atmosphere,” one reviewer wrote. The restaurant’s menu includes steaks and fresh salads.

Southern Hops Brewing Company

Location: 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane

Four stars out of 137 reviews

Southern Hops makes its brews in house, which explains the long menu. “The beer menu was extensive,” a Yelp user commented. “It took longer for my husband to choose his beer than it did to choose his meal.” While you’re there, be sure to also sample the sandwiches, burgers, pizzas or the pretzels.