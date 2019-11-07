FMU announces award to cover cost of tuition and fees for eligible freshmen during 1st year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW)- Francis Marion University has announced an award for eligible freshman that will cover the cost of tuition and fees during their first year.

FMU officials made the announcement Thursday morning, saying the new FMU Freshman Supplement Award will be available starting in the fall of 2020.

“The new FMU Freshman Supplement will make it possible for all freshmen who are South Carolina residents, and who have demonstrated financial need, to cover the cost of all tuition and fees during their first year at the University,” a press release from the university said.

“The supplement will pay the difference between a student’s first-year tuition and fees and all federal grants, state scholarships, institutional scholarships, stipends, and other external awards a student may receive,” the release also stated. “The amount of the supplement available to each student will vary depending upon the other awards and scholarships received.”

February 1, 2020 is the deadline for freshmen enrolling in the fall 2020 semester to meet initial requirements for the award.

To be eligible, students must:

Be accepted to the university as a first-time freshman student, “which means completing an application well in advance of the deadline”

Have completed and submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to the university

Qualify for full-federal Pell Grant eligibility

Be a South Carolina resident and enroll as a full-time student for the fall 2020 semester at FMU

“Opening the door to a quality university education has been FMU’s mission since its founding 50 years ago and it’s no less a part of whom we are today,” said Dr. Fred Carter, FMU’s president. “Helping students with demonstrated need overcome those hurdles is one of the most critical things we do. It’s why we established the First Generation Fund last year, and it’s why we’re creating the FMU Freshman Supplement now.”

