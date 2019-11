FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) - Francis Marion University has decided to name its new medical education complex after Hugh and Jean Leatherman.

The board of trustees unanimously approved the naming of the new 36,000 square foot facility at their regular Thursday meeting. The Hugh and Jean Leatherman Medical Education Complex will be located in the former U.S. Post Office and federal building in downtown Florence. Once complete it will house classrooms, laboratories and office space for FMU’s expanding School of Health Sciences.