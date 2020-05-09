FMU leaders eye September for Class of 2020 commencment

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Administrators at Francis Marion University are planning a fall commencement for the Class of 2020.

In a news release, the university said the celebration is scheduled for the event of Sept. 12 at Florence’s Memorial Stadium.

University officials said the outdoor venue will allow ‘all the necessary social distancing.’

Graduates can expect to receive invitation and additional information about the event soon.

FMU said that in the meantime, it will celebrate the 343 spring class graduates from a distance. It is one of the 10 largest graduating classes in the school’s history.

The university was closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, with classes completed online.

Latest Headlines