Football game canceled after Hartsville high player tests positive for COVID-19

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville High School football game against Marlboro County scheduled for Friday night has been canceled after a Hartsville player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hartsville High School varsity football team is in quarantine, according to Audrey Childers, a spokesperson for the district.

Darlington High School had less than five COVID-19 cases, as of information updated Wednesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were no reported cases among teachers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories