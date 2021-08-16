Football game canceled after Hartsville high player tests positive for COVID-19

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville High School football game against Marlboro County scheduled for Friday night has been canceled after a Hartsville player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hartsville High School varsity football team is in quarantine, according to Audrey Childers, a spokesperson for the district.

Darlington High School had less than five COVID-19 cases, as of information updated Wednesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were no reported cases among teachers.