Former Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone to be released on Friday from prison

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will be released from jail on Friday, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Boone has been at an out-of-state facility since he was sentenced to nine months in prison on March 12 after having his probation revoked over a domestic violence incident.

Boone also was ordered to have inpatient treatment after his jail time, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. It is expected he will report to a treatment center after his release on Friday, but that location is not known at this time.

Boone was officially removed as Florence County Sheriff after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement.

Boone also faces one charge of ill-treatment of animals in general, torture and one charge of domestic violence in the second degree in Florence County, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records.