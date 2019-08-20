Former FSD4 Superintendent publicly reprimanded

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Dr. Rechel M. Anderson, the former superintendent for Florence School District Four is being publicly reprimanded, according to official documents.

The South Carolina Board of Education ordered the reprimand. Documents state that Anderson “was dishonest about an employee she hired without approval or notification” of the department. The documents also cite other instances of dishonesty, including falsifying a personnel report to the board of trustees.

The documents also say that Anderson “failed to return to the District to assist after learning of a shooting that occurred in the community killing two students and critically injuring another, choosing instead to continue her tour of schools as the newly named Interim Superintendent of Jasper.”

After a hearing, the South Carolina Board of Education decided to publicly reprimand Anderson for her “unprofessional conduct.”