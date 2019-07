MARION, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s office has cleared a former Marion police chief of misconduct.

The assistant attorney general sent a letter to SLED earlier this year stating there was insufficient evidence to prosecute a case against Dewayne Tennie.

Tennie left the department last year. He had been on paid administrative leave at the time.

Neither the city nor SLED had provided more information about the investigation.