FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow made an appearance Monday night in Florence to speak at the Evening of Hope.

Tebow spoke at the event hosted by the House of Hope of the Pee Dee at The Florence Center.

Courtesy: House of Hope of the Pee Dee

Courtesy: House of Hope of the Pee Dee

Courtesy: House of Hope of the Pee Dee

Courtesy: House of Hope of the Pee Dee

Tebow is a two-time national champion, a first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman trophy winner.