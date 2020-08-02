Former owner of Florence Motor Speedway, Charlie Powell passes away

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence Motor Speedway posted to social media Saturday night that their former owner, Charlie Powell passed away.

A family friend of Charlie Powell told WBTW News that he passed away after losing his battle with COVID-19.

Florence Motor Speedway posted to Facebook saying, “Mr. Charlie will be forever missed but he will always obtain the high amount of respect that he so greatly deserves. Thank you sir for everything you have done and more importantly, thank you for being who you are and always being so passionate bout what you love. We ask that everyone keep the family and friends in prayer.”

The full post can be found here.

LATEST HEADLINES: