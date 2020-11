MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Four children who were missing out of Marion have been found safe, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is providing no further details.

The children, aged 12, 10, 8 and 3, were considered in “imminent and substantial danger” Tuesday, according to deputies.

“Thank you to everyone that shared and called,” MCSO said. “It certainly takes a village.”