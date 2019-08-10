Four kids hurt in Marlboro Co. go-cart incident

WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – Four children are recovering after a go-cart incident Friday night.

It happened on Marion Drive in the Wallace community of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemons.

Sheriff Lemons tells News13 that all four were taken to the hospital after the incident, and at least two have been released so far.

He said they are all expected to be okay.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

No word yet on what caused this incident. Count on News13 for updates on this story.