(WBTW) — Fourth Circuit Solicitor William B. Rogers Jr. said Thursday that he plans to retire when his current term ends in January 2025.

In a news release, Rogers, who has been the solicitor since January 2009, said most people in the legal community have known about his retirement since last year, so he wanted to make a formal, public announcement.

“I look forward to spending more time with my beautiful wife Mickey and our wonderful daughter Kasey,” Rogers said. “I would like to thank all of my supporters and the voters who gave me the opportunity to serve in this very important position.”

Rogers also thanked those who have worked in his office during his tenure.

“The office could not function without your hard work and dedication,” he said.

The Fourth Circuit Court includes Chesterfield, Darlington and Marlboro counties.