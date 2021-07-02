Fourth of July Mud Bash held at ATV park in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people in the Pee Dee are celebrating Independence Day by hitting the trails. The River Neck Acres ATV Park in Florence County is hosting a Fourth of July Mud Bash through the holiday weekend.

“It’s fun, everyone’s gonna get messy,” property manager Gary Thomas said. “We’ll have mud races out here in this field on Saturday.”

Thomas said he expects around 3,000 people to show up. He said he is excited to offer an inclusive, family friendly way to spend the holiday.

“It’s not just a bunch of people running wild, it’s actually an organized event where kids can come out and enjoy themselves safely,” Thomas said.

One family that camped out for the weekend had cousins come from Seattle to join in on the fun. They looked forward to grilling as well as riding.

“This is a good family friendly place to bring your kids and be around people doing the same thing as you,” rider Everett Clark said. “Have a good time, not have to worry about anything, nice little mini vacation.” Clark’s family said it was his idea to come to the park.

The Mud Bash will feature a fireworks show Saturday night. The event started on Thursday and will end on Monday.