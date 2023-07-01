FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) –Fourth of July holiday travel has begun and traffic through the Pee dee is heavy already.

Almost all the parking spots and gas pumps are full at Buc-ee’s. Some travelers from Virginia said it took them almost 20 minutes to park.

Chris Dellinger, a traveler from Virginia said Bucc-ee’s was out of control.

“I walked in there and felt like I was in an amusement park,” he said. “There were about 300 people there.”

Travelers hitting the road should also look out for more police and state troopers than normal. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said last year there were 13 deaths on South Carolina roads during the Fourth of July holiday travel period.

Drivers like Virginia traveler Chris Dellinger said the increased law enforcement is necessary.

“I’m all about it,” Dellinger said. “I mean you know that’s their job to enforce the laws of the highway and the roads and you know people need to do the speed limit and act right. We’ve seen a couple crazy drivers today already.”

Colonel Christopher Williamson, commander of South Carolina Highway Patrol, said data shows a large number of deaths during the holiday weekend involving drunk or drugged drivers.

One driver said before you hit the road there is one thing you can’t leave without.

John King, also from Virginia said you have to have a lot of patience.

“Have a lot of patience,” he said. “There is also a heavy police presence out so reasonably stay close to the speed limit and avoid that big ticket”

South Carolina State patrol said their goal is to have zero fatalities this Fourth of July and that people can help them reach that goal by buckling up, obeying speed signs, and not driving impaired.