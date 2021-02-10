Francis Marion University cancels Homecoming celebration

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Francis Marion University has canceled its Homecoming celebration due to the ongoing pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for Feb. 27, the same day as home basketball games against Flagler University. The games will still be played, with the Homecoming king and queen presented at halftime of the men’s game.

“It’s the right decision,” President Fred Carter said in the announcement. “Our students, faculty, and staff have been diligent in adhering to our COVID-19 protocols and have worked diligently to keep everyone safe this year. Our principal preoccupation now is keeping everyone safe in a small and relatively protected environment. I’m sure our alumni and fans understand, and we’ll all remain hopeful that we can return to a more traditional homecoming in 2022 if circumstances permit.”

Homecoming, which includes weekend-long celebrations, typically draws thousands of alumni to the area.