Francis Marion University executive assistant to the president retires after 35 years

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Francis Marion University executive assistant to the president, Kim Davis, will retire after 35 years at the end of December.

Francis Marion University (FMU) president Fred Carter praised Davis for her work ethic in a news release.

“Kim has distinguished herself in every single position that she’s held in her 35 years here,” Carter said. “She’s conscientious about everything she does, every task that she performs, everyone that she assists. She treats every person who walks in this office with respect and compassion. I’ve never worked with anyone with such a strong sense of selflessness and service to others.”

Davis has been Carter’s executive assistant since 2014, but started her journey at FMU in 1982 attending the university as a freshman. She graduated in 1986 with a bachelor of science in business administration.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” said Davis in the news release. “You see the university come together in hard times, just like a family. Everybody has their part in it.”

Before becoming executive assistant to the president, Davis worked in several roles including senior accountant, human resources specialist and assistant director of institutional research. Davis’ son also graduated from the university in 2016.