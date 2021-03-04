Francis Marion University freezes tuition for third straight year, adds no-cost student health plan

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Francis Marion University (FMU) announced Thursday a tuition freeze for the third straight year and also announced a new no-cost student health plan.

Both actions were approved by the FMU Board of Trustees during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday afternoon, the university said.

In addition to the tuition freeze, students will also have access to an expanded healthcare plan through HopeHealth that is covered by the cost of their tuition, according to the university. Students, along with faculty and staff, can receive basic treatment and preventative services.

“We’re proud of our faculty and the superb education they provide our students,” University President Fred Carter said. “It’s important that we continue to broaden educational opportunities without increasing our costs.”

Carter also said the HopeHealth treatment plan “is a great addition, especially in the middle of a pandemic.”

The board also unanimously approved adding a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program. That will now be sent to the state for consideration and could be implemented within the next three years, the university said.