Francis Marion University ranked as one of the top colleges in the South

FLORENCE. S.C. (WBTW) — Francis Marion University is one of the top colleges in the South, according to a new ranking from the U.S. News and World Report.

It also ranked highly in several other categories, including best value and highest social mobility. Three degree programs were recognized on the list.

“We know we’re a fine institution,” said Fred Carter, the president of FMU. “It’s always nice to have that validated by a national and regional ranking source.”

Carter said rankings like this can help draw in more students.

“It does have a recruiting impact,” he said. “Students and parents check out sources relevant to not just the institutions, but the degrees they want to seek.”

FMU’s nursing, engineering and business degree programs were also recognized.

“The recognition goes to the faculty and the students, they’re the ones who did all the fine work,” Carter said. “It’s the faculty who built these programs.”

Carter said the recognitions for best value and social mobility reflect the low tuition and the fact that about 40% of the student population are first-generation college students.

“Having that collegiate degree gives them the opportunity to pursue better jobs, better incomes, better opportunities,” Carter said.

He also praised the programs that weren’t recognized as well as the people who make them possible.

“I’m very proud of my faculty and I’m very proud of my students,” Carter said.

UNC Pembroke, Coker College and Coastal Carolina University were also listed among the top colleges in the South. You can view Francis Marion University’s rankings here and the list of southern regional colleges here.