FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Francis Marion University has recently received $25,000 in funding from Honda of South Carolina to support the expansion of cybersecurity initiatives at the university, according to a news release by the university.

The funding will allow the university to establish additional curriculum in cybersecurity that will benefit both students and community members, the release stated.

The funding, according to the release, will provide specialized equipment and software to train and certify students in cybersecurity. Faculty training will also be available.

Francie Marion University’s School of Business and Computer Science program will be the home to this new initiative.

Job growth in the cybersecurity industry is expected to increase 35% in the next ten years, the release said. With Honda’s financial contribution, Francis Marion University will have the opportunity to increase the number of qualified individuals in the Pee Dee region.

“Time and time again, Honda has stepped forward with generous support for our programs,” FMU President Fred Carter said in the release. “All they ask in return is the opportunity to interview and hire our graduates into fine careers. These types of corporate partnerships are an important part of the future of this university. They are also essential to the success of the entire region.”