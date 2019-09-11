Francis Marion University to celebrate 50th anniversary with events during 2019-20 year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Francis Marion University will celebrate its 50th anniversary with events throughout the 2019-2020 academic year.

According to FMU, some events for the celebration include:

“FMU was founded by special legislative act on July 1, 1970 as Francis Marion College, a part of South Carolina’s system of public colleges and universities,” the university said. “That followed a 14-year run as a two-year branch college of the University of South Carolina.”

The University has grown and flourished in the 50 years since. It has remained true to its mission to serve the people of the Pee Dee Region, while at the same time developing programs and curriculum that serve and impact the entire state of South Carolina.

Today, more than 4,000 students matriculate in more than 40 majors at FMU. In recent years the University has created programs in the health sciences, started industrial and mechanical engineering programs, developed its first doctoral program and added a significant physical presence in downtown Florence.

FMU press release