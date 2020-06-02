Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Latta on Wednesday

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – CareSouth Carolina and SC-DHEC are partnering together to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for anyone, regardless of their symptoms.

You do not have to be a resident of Dillon County to be tested. You do not have to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina to be tested and no appointment is necessary.

The test is a throat swab and test results are back within 48-72 hours.

When: Wednesday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Latta High School (618 N. Richardson Street, Latta, SC 29565) *Access to testing site will be from East Academy Street