Free tree giveaway in Lake City for Fiesta Friday

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Attendees for Lake City’s Fiesta Friday on October 4 can bring home a tree courtesy of the Moore Farms Botanical Garden.

According to the Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s Facebook page, they will be giving away a variety of trees at the event. There is a limit of 2 trees per household. Sizes range from 1-gallon pots to 15-gallon pots, and varieties include Magnolia and Taxodium (bald cypress).

Fiesta Friday starts at 6 p.m. on Sauls Street in Lake City.

