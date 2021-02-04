Free vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Those who are included in Phase 1A of South Carolina’s vaccine plan, along with those who are 70 years or older, are eligible for a vaccine clinic Friday, Feb. 5, in Marion.

The free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and will be by appointment only.

The 1A phase of the plan includes health care providers and workers, along with long-term care facility residents and staff.

The clinic will be at Marion Tollison Gym, located at 701 Wilcox Ave.

To make an appointment, call the Marion County Health Department at (843) 423-8295.

Call DHEC’s vaccine information line at (866) 365-8110 for questions about the vaccine, or for help with finding a vaccine provider.