Fruit stands coming to Florence Schools

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Something new is coming to Florence School District One schools.

All 18 district schools will have fruit stands as part of a partnership with Help 4 Kids.

“We have been providing weekend bags of food for children in Florence District One for seven years now and we have seen extreme academic growth and we’re looking forward to this new initiative to continue that growth for children. ” Said Diana Welsh, President of Help 4 Kids Florence.

The partnership was made possible by a donation from the Florence Wine and Food Festival.