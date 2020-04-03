Fruit & vegetable pickup in Marion Co. helps more than 300 people get food

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fruit and vegetable pickup in Marion County helped over 300 people get food.
Among the items given out were lettuce, oranges, tomatoes, onions, and fruit.
“They are so thankful,” Marion County Coordinating Council Chairman, Marvin Hemingway said. “Some people say they are very low in food at their house. Going to the grocery stores there is very little food, unfortunately we don’t have meat but with the fruits and vegetables, that is more healthy for them anyway.”
Event organizers hope to continue this every two weeks in different parts of Marion County, including Brittons Neck and Mullins.
