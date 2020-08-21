Frustration after American Airlines announces temporary service suspension at FLO

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s some frustration after American Airlines announced it will be temporarily suspending service at 15 airports, including Florence Regional Airport.

The suspension for now is set to be effective Oct. 7 and will run through Nov. 3, the airline announced Thursday.

Since American is the only major airline serving FLO, the airport will have no commercial service during that time.

“It’s annoying,” Patricia Griggs said, who was traveling to Las Vegas through Charlotte. “It’s irritating knowing that I’m going to have to go to either Charlotte or Myrtle Beach, which is probably two hours either direction of me. So it’s a huge inconvenience.”

American operates service between Charlotte and Florence.

Julie Murakami Jones uses the service for work.

“I’m going to have to drive more than likely,” she said. “Or I could fly out of Columbia or Charleston if I so choose, but Florence is way closer for me to fly out of, so it’s going to be interesting.”

The suspension comes as service requirements tied to the CARES act run out. American Airlines also cited low demand for the suspensions. Other cities on the list include Greenville, North Carolina and New Haven, Connecticut.

“It was very disappointing as a business leader and a community leader to see,” Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce board member Robby Hill said. “The companies in the Florence area, they need our airport to be up and running around the clock.”

American said it will continue to reassess plans for these airports, and others, as lawmakers deliberate a potential extension of the Payroll Support System.

The airport’s executive director said in a statement, FLO supports action that would improve financial footing of the industry, since it would ensure service to smaller airports. The statement called this news ‘detrimental,’ and added it will continue normal hours of operations.

“We remain hopeful that this will not be the end of a long relationship with American Airlines,” the statement said.

The airline said “this is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks.”

Count on News13 for updates.

