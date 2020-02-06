Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms with potential for damaging wind gusts
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump speaks after Senate acquittal Watch WBTW News13 at noon

FSD3 to dismiss students 1 hour early, Darlington Co. School District cancels evening activities due to severe weather

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW) – Florence School District 3 will dismiss students one hour early Thursday due to the threat for severe weather.

The district says their concern is that high winds could impact school buses on their routes.

Schools will release at the following times, according to the district:

  • Alternative Center for Education – 2:30 p.m.
  • Panther Pride Academy, Lake City Early Childhood Center and Scranton Elementary – 1:30 p.m.
  • Olanta Elementary – 1:40 p.m.
  • J. C. Lynch Elementary and Main Street Elementary – 1:45 p.m.
  • J. Paul Truluck Magnet and Ronald E. McNair School – 2:25 p.m.
  • Lake City High – 2:56 p.m.

According to Darlington County School District, schools will continue to operate on normal schedule, but all after school activities have been canceled.

News13’s weather team has declared Thursday a Weather Alert Day. CLICK HERE for more information.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories