FSD3 to dismiss students 1 hour early, Darlington Co. School District cancels evening activities due to severe weather

(WBTW) – Florence School District 3 will dismiss students one hour early Thursday due to the threat for severe weather.

The district says their concern is that high winds could impact school buses on their routes.

Schools will release at the following times, according to the district:

Alternative Center for Education – 2:30 p.m.

Panther Pride Academy, Lake City Early Childhood Center and Scranton Elementary – 1:30 p.m.

Olanta Elementary – 1:40 p.m.

J. C. Lynch Elementary and Main Street Elementary – 1:45 p.m.

J. Paul Truluck Magnet and Ronald E. McNair School – 2:25 p.m.

Lake City High – 2:56 p.m.

According to Darlington County School District, schools will continue to operate on normal schedule, but all after school activities have been canceled.

News13’s weather team has declared Thursday a Weather Alert Day. CLICK HERE for more information.

