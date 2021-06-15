Fund created to help family of 7-year-old mauled by dogs in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fund has been set up to help the family of a 7-year-old who was mauled by dogs Monday in Marion County.

Donations are being accepted to help with Shamar’s funeral costs, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Those looking to donate can go to any Anderson Bank Location and specify that the donations should be added to the Shamar Jackson Fund.

The boy, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked. The other boys were able to escape.

Jackson told News13 that his sons were chasing their pet chihuahua when a neighbor’s dogs came through a hole in the fence. He said his son, Shamar Sherif Jackson, was stripped naked and killed by the dogs.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner, animal control and SLED are investigating. Animal control officer Fletcher Estes said all the dogs are in custody at the animal shelter. They will decide what to do with them once the investigation is complete.