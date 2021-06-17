Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old mauled by dogs in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 7-year-old who was mauled by dogs Monday in Marion County.

The viewing for Shamar Jackson will be held at Bartells Funeral Home in Dillon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the family. The Homegoing service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Berean Church of God in Christ on Allentown Drive in Latta.

The parents also wanted to thank the community for the support, acts of kindness, cards, and prayers.

Shamar, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked by dogs. The other boys were able to escape.

Donations are being accepted to help with Shamar’s funeral costs, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Those looking to donate can go to any Anderson Bank Location and specify that the donations should be added to the Shamar Jackson Fund.