Funeral arrangements set for J.W. Bailey

DILLON AREA, SC (WBTW) – Funeral arrangements have been made for J.W. Bailey- the Dillon County convenience store owner and firefighter who was killed Thursday night in an apparent robbery.

A firefighters’ funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dillon First Baptist Church, according to Bailey’s obituary page on Cooper Funeral Home’s website.

The service will be followed by a burial in Greenlawn Cemetary.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the City of Dillon Fire Department, the obituary says.

Bailey was killed Thursday night while working at the convenience store he owned, JW Bailey’s Grocery.

Multiple agencies responded to the apparent armed robbery.

Family confirmed to News13 Friday afternoon Bailey was the person who was killed. They said he wasn’t supposed to work that night, but was filling in for another employee.

A ribbon was placed on the grocery store door Friday.

J.W. is the father of Keith Bailey, who is the fire chief for the city of Dillon. J.W. owned the store for years and was an active member of the Dillon Fire Department.

No arrests have been made in this case yet.

