Funeral for fallen Marion County deputy to be held today

DILLON, SC (WBTW) — The funeral for a Marion County deputy who died in a vehicle crash while on duty is scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan David Price, 29, was killed in a Jan. 6 crash on Maiden Down Road (Secondary 45) and Jackson Road. The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Patrick McCormick, was also killed.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dillon. Price will be buried in Price Cemetery.

Price joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in December after serving with the Dillon Police Department. He is survived by a wife and three children.

