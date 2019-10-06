GALLERY: 18 inmates baptized at Darlington County jail

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – 18 inmates are now baptized at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

That’s thanks to local ministers who held a ceremony at the jail Saturday.

A group of veterans, led by Representative Robert Williams, were also there to provide guidance to the men.

“Jail doesn’t have to be the end,” Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “It can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever. “

See the gallery here:

