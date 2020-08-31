George Floyd mural in Florence area defaced with white paint

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) — A mural of George Floyd just outside the city of Florence was apparently defaced over the weekend with white paint.

News13 showed you the mural, which was painted by a local artist named Narzhio Stuckey, when it was first being painted back in June. You may have seen it along East Palmetto Street, not far from the East Cheves Street intersection.

Stuckey said he believes someone damaged the mural overnight Saturday. He said when he got to it Sunday morning, some of the paint was still damp.

He added that at first he was angry, but has since calmed down and now wants to do ‘a bigger and better one’ with the help of another local artist.

