Getting festive: Jingle Bell Market returns to the Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Jingle Bell Market returned to the Florence Center over the weekend as vendors and customers stopped by to get ready for the holidays.

“The point of the show is to help kick off your Christmas shopping season,” Kaylen Snapp, one of the show’s directors said. “Before you do Black Friday, come get the unique gifts for the people you don’t know what to get them. Get them something unique and handcrafted for all ages.”

Snapp said more than 70 vendors set up and thousands of customers turned out.

“We’ve had really great turnout already today, so we may be close to breaking our record this year,” Snapp said.

In addition to vendors selling gifts and decorations, people checked out live shows and several nonprofit groups, including Quilts of Valor and the human trafficking organization One Child at a Time.

“They are helping to bring awareness to being safe online, so we are wrapping gifts for them and passing out flyers,” Mary Savanna-Truett, a volunteer for One Child at a Time, said.

“It feels so good, like you are making a change in the world,” volunteer Tameshia Davis said.

Though the volunteers spent most of the weekend working, they still got a chance to visit some of the vendors.

“The banana pudding vendor is our favorite,” Savanna-Truett said.

Genesis Nero with Pass the Pudding came all the way from North Myrtle Beach to attend the show. He said he sold out each day.

“Came here with a full cooler of southern-style banana pudding,” Nero said. “We’re getting our name out there, getting the product out there to different communities.”

Another one of the show’s directors, Patricia Taira, said it was great to see their months of planning finally pay off.

“It’s really heartwarming to see not only the crowds that come in, but the vendors are very happy,” Taira said.