Girl, 13, charged after punching victim ‘without stopping’ on Hartsville Middle School bus

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old Hartsville Middle School student faces a charge of assault by mob, third-degree after an officer says she punched another student “without stopping” on the school bus.

According to a Hartsville police officer, the 13-year-old girl jumped on the other student and began hitting her in the head, again, after already hitting the victim once before on the back of the head. The incident happened on Tuesday.

The officer said he viewed the bus video and could see words being exchanged over a phone case hitting someone in the head, according to the report. The victim allegedly threw the phone case back at the 13-year-old and she got angry and more words were exchanged. The officer said the 13-year-old then got up from her seat and hit the victim in the back of the head.

In the report, the officer said another student walked down the aisle of the bus at this time and the victim asked [redacted] why she told the 13-year-old to hit her. The victim then began an altercation with another student over the incident, the officer reported.

While the other student and the victim were fighting, the 13-year-old jumped on the victim and began hitting her in the head — again, the officer said.



That was when the bus driver came to the back of the bus and several people, along with him, broke up the fight.

“The suspect punched the victim prior to anything happening then jumped on the victim a second time when the fight between the victim and [redacted] took place,” the officer wrote in the report.

The 13-year-old told police she did not remember everything that happened because she blacked out during the incident.

“When viewing the bus video, I could see this being possible, the way she was punching the victim without stopping,” the officer wrote.

The officer added that he spoke with the 13-year-old’s mother who said she has had anger issues since a member of their family was killed. The mother said she saw a video of the incident and felt her daughter took “every bit of her anger out” when she attacked the victim, according to the report.

The suspect was suspended pending a hearing. The case is pending a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and administrative hearing.