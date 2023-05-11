DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The famous Goodyear Blimp is in the Pee Dee this weekend for the race at Darlington.

News13’s Manny Martinez was invited to fly on the blimp from Florence Regional Airport to Darlington and back, a trip that took 45 minutes moving at about 40 mph.

“I think what makes the Goodyear Blimp so special is I’ve flown helicopters and fixed wings in the past, and this is by far the most graceful form of flying that I’ve ever done,” pilot Ryan Clarke said. “It’s just beautiful being up there, and it’s something special to share with people. Every time our passengers get off, they always get off with a big smile and there’s so much history involved. It’s so nice to be part of it and share it with people.”

The blimp crew was in Charlotte last weekend and will be in the Pee Dee through Sunday.

On Monday, the blimp will fly back to Florida.

