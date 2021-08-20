Gov. McMaster orders election for Florence County School District Four governing board

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County School District Four must hold an election for its board of trustees this November, according to an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The South Carolina Department of Education took control of the district in May 2018 after declaring a state of emergency. An election was not held last November for three seats on the board due to a decision from the state to not call for one, according to the executive order, but the school district has since asked for the governor to order one.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman has joined the request, as well, according to the executive order.

Florence School District Four will consolidate with Florence Schools 1 starting July 1, 2022. The state began providing intensive support for Florence School District Four in 2016.

The move to consolidate also comes with the decision to no longer use Timmonsville High School as a high school. Instead, students will be sent to Florence Schools 1, and middle and elementary students will use the space.

Candidates must file to run by Sept. 3. The election will be held Nov. 2.