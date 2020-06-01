Gov. McMaster sings at West Florence High School graduation

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence High School seniors graduated Monday afternoon.

The graduates got a special moment from their guest speaker, Gov. Henry McMaster…a song. You can watch the song in full in the video player above.

Inclement weather last week postponed West Florence and Wilson High Schools graduation ceremonies until today.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories