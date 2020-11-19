Governor McMaster, local leaders attend Buc-ee’s groundbreaking in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pee Dee is getting a new travel center that is set to greet drivers along Interstate 95.

Buc-ee’s has announced its plans to open its first ever South Carolina location in Florence County. The travel center will be by the Interstate 95-Highway 327 interchange.

Governor McMaster, many local leaders and company executives attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

“This is going to be a real positive for this area,” Governor McMaster said as he addressed the crowd. “It will showcase, it’ll encourage people to stop, take a look.”

Buc-ee the beaver was also present at the event.

Buc-ee’s started in Texas and has expanded to some other southern states. It’s apparently known for clean bathrooms, affordable gas, Texas barbeque and other offerings.

“It’s a little difficult to describe but let’s start with big,” founder Arch “Beaver” Alpin said. “It’s going to be 50 plus thousand square feet. It’ll have 120 fueling positions.”

It’ll be the cornerstone of a 500 acre multi-use lot on the northeast corner of the interchange. According to the company, the site will also hold 225 acres for research, education and greenspace. That’ll be home to an expansion of the FMU campus by way of Fresh Water Ecology Research and Conference Center.

Senator Hugh Leatherman looks forward to the travel center.

“It’ll be an excellent addition to our community and will provide good paying jobs to our citizens,” he said.

Upwards of 200 jobs to be exact are slated to come from the 35 million dollar investment.

Company execs hope to have Buc-ee’s open early 2022.

