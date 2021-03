South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster removes his mask while speaking during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster is expected to visit the Darlington Raceway and McLeod Health mass vaccination clinic Friday, according to the governor’s office.

McMaster will visit the site at 3 p.m., where 5,000 vaccine doses are expected to be administered, the governor’s office said. It will be the largest vaccination event in the Pee Dee to date.

McMaster visited the Myrtle Beach Convention Center mass vaccination site Monday.